Letter to the Editor, Jan. 3, 2021; Praise for Bill Lohmann

Kudos to Bill Lohmann

for many great columns

I've been meaning to write this for some time now, so it’s long overdue. Times-Dispatch feature columnist Bill Lohmann is a real treasure, someone we are all fortunate to be able to read and enjoy. While 2020, yes, was a terrible, nasty, miserable (throw in your own adjectives here) year, Lohmann's columns always brought us something special, some respite from the ugliness. He has the ability to turn something most of us would see as ordinary into something extraordinary. And in 2020, his output reached record levels, for which we are so grateful. For those among us who think it’s no big deal to be able to turn out so many features week in and week out, I assure you it’s not. Yet he has pulled it off with class and style, and with such an unassuming manner. He respects the folks he writes about and takes personal delight in the stories they share with him so willingly. I felt it was especially appropriate in mid-December when he wrote his wonderful feature on Legendary Santa Dan Rowe – one legend writing about another. Kudos, Mr. Lohmann.