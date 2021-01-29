Letter to the Editor, Jan. 30, 2021: Inspiring insurrection? Trump's just as guilty

Inspiring insurrection?
Trump's just as guilty
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If asked to identify the top five most notorious criminals in U.S. history, Charles Manson would make most people’s list. The murders committed by the Manson Family are an icon of evil. Yet, Manson did not commit any of the murders. It was his words that inspired and inflamed his followers. He was held accountable for his speech and his influence, and was as liable as his followers who acted at his behest.
In the same way, if an indigent man living in the desert of California can be held responsible for his words and influence, should not the person who occupies the office of president of the United States? If the president tells his followers to go to the U.S. Capitol, to fight like hell or they will lose their country, and they do just that, should not the president be held as liable as the followers who committed the crimes?
The one who inspires an insurrection is as guilty as the insurrectionists themselves. Seven people died as a result of Manson’s words and influence. And on Jan. 6, five people died as a result of former President Donald Trump’s words and influence, inflicting a deep wound on our nation’s democracy. To heal as a nation, we must address this evil with accountability. I pray members of Congress have the moral fortitude to address this wound to our national psyche, and not give it a political pass. Let the U.S. Senate conduct an honest trial.