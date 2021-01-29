Letter to the Editor, Jan. 30, 2021: No vaccine appt.? Go home, register

No vaccine appt.?
Go home, register
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Watching the news this week about the recent vaccine distribution in Chesterfield County, I'm puzzled by the Chesterfield Health District director's statement that there was nothing that could be done about the number of people who showed up with no appointments and were given the vaccine. There were people sent away who had appointments. The solution was pretty clear to me: The people who didn't have appointments should have been told that they needed to register and get an appointment like the people who did it the right way. No wonder Chesterfield is in such a mess with getting the vaccine out.
Kathleen Harley.
Midlothian.