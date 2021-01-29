Letter to the Editor, Jan. 30, 2021: Parent lauds advice to monitor children

Parent lauds advice
to monitor children
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
At a press conference about a recent murder case in Calcasieu Parish, La., Sheriff Tony Mancuso recommended that parents monitor their children's activities. The murder involved some teen girls who stabbed to death another teen. Mancuso urged parents to use any available technologies to do this.
About 12 years ago, we noticed radical changes in our high school daughter’s behavior and, unbeknownst to her to this day, began to monitor her activities. We downloaded spyware on her personal computer and installed a device to record home phone calls. We reviewed her cellphone activities and occasionally required a home drug urine test. We searched her room and used a phone app to track her location. Our friends were horrified and accused us of "invading our 16-year-old daughter’s privacy," but we knew if we didn’t control the situation then, we might never have been able to do so.
We learned our daughter was involved in activities that greatly alarmed us. When confronted, she was shocked but it got her attention and she would get back on track, at least for a while. Over time, she began walking a straight and narrow line. By the time she graduated she had her act together. Since then, she’s matured into a law-abiding, productive citizen who never has used drugs and is happy, healthy and professionally successful. Monitoring her activities during those tumultuous teen years, using every technology we could, made a huge difference in her life.