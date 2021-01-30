Letter to the Editor, Jan. 31, 2021: Biden has judgement, energy, character

Biden has judgment,

energy, character

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is with great optimism and joy that I see the future of our great country led by the people and a person of proven character and fitness. President Joe Biden successfully has dedicated his life to public service, and we hope and pray that his energy sustains him for the next four years — he will need energy, indeed.

Going back to November 2016, I remember the happiness when the White House was finally occupied by a chief executive officer (CEO). The thought should have been "I hope we voted for a good CEO." All CEOs strive for sound judgment each day with the overarching goal to make their company better than when they began. There are many great CEOs in America, some of whom would make great presidents. Unfortunately, it is irrefutable given the damage done to our democracy that former President Donald Trump was not among them.