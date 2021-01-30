Letter to the Editor, Jan. 31, 2021: Impeaching Trump will require courage

Impeaching Trump

will require courage

To convict former President Donald Trump, you only need to convince 17 U.S. senators to vote "yes." All reasons to convict are obvious and just, and I believe the majority of Republican senators agree. But for them to vote to convict, they have to be convinced that they were elected to be leaders and not followers of a man who they have come to fear because of the way he incites his followers. On Jan. 6, we witnessed what a Trump-incited base will do. What we haven’t fully appreciated is the fear that Republican members of the U.S. Congress increasingly have felt over the past four years. How these followers overcome their fears, become the leaders they were elected to be and vote to convict Trump is what will demonstrate just how much they value our democracy.