Letter to the Editor, Jan. 31, 2021: Lines for food appall one who lived on farm

Lines for food appall

one who lived on farm

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Earlier this week, I emotionally choked up after seeing the line of vehicles for blocks on Broad Street, and then while driving on Staples Mill Road, seeing the same type line extending as far northward as Interstate 64. Motors idling, people inside creeping along in anticipation to receive a simple item — food.

Anthem Blue Cross and Feed More, along with the Henrico County Police Division, are to be commended for their unified effort in smoothly assisting so many in need.

Witnessing this huge operation also perplexed me. As a child growing up on a farm, hunger never was a thought. Our many gardens, fruit trees, canned foods and cured hams hanging in the corn house, always blessed our families and communities. We simply lived off the land, and ate very well.

Glenwood Burley.