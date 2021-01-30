Letter to the Editor, Jan. 31, 2021: Some early actions by Biden are alarming

Some early actions

by Biden are alarming

Regardless of your political beliefs (Republican or Democrat), all Americans should be concerned about some of the early actions by our new president. In only his first week, President Joe Biden has ordered a stoppage of the Keystone XL pipeline (moving oil from Canada into the U.S.) This not only cancels out more than 14,000 potential jobs, but seriously impedes this country’s efforts to achieve true energy independence from foreign oil. In addition, he has placed a stop order on continual building of the southern border wall with Mexico intended to stop illegal immigration into this country. In another order, he has imposed a 100-day moratorium on deportation of foreign nationals convicted of criminal offenses on American soil. Fortunately, this latest order on freezing deportations was blocked earlier this week by a U.S District judge, becoming an early setback for the new administration. Finally, Biden dealt a major blow to the military by lifting the ban on transgender people serving in the military, and now he openly has advocated for allowing transgender athletes in public schools to equally compete in female sports. Few can deny that the overall pattern of these presidential actions not only is inconsistent with many of this country’s traditional beliefs and values, but they send mixed messages to our youth, as well as our allies and adversaries abroad.