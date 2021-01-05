Letter to the Editor, Jan. 6, 2021: Commit to tree planting and tree preservation

Commit to tree planting and tree preservation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent Commentary op-ed, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Peggy Sanner rightly celebrates The Greening Southside Richmond Project and other tree-planting initiatives, and challenges the Virginia General Assembly to take up legislative support for increasing tree cover in places deprived of it. In addition to planting new trees, we also must conserve the mature tree canopy we have that we are losing to invasive plant infestations. Visit any Richmond neighborhood and you will see trees, often in large expanses, that have become little more than scaffolding for strangling, smothering invasive vines.

Planting trees in neighborhoods bereft of their benefits — yet another manifestation of generations of discrimination and disparity — is essential to improving the health of our environment, our communities and all Virginians. But the newly planted trees need decades before they can do the work of reducing polluted stormwater runoff, cooling the urban heat island, filtering air pollution and sequestering carbon.