Letter to the Editor, Jan. 6, 2021: U.S. Senate should use power to expel members

U.S. Senate should use power to expel members

History tells us that there have been a number of “lawmakers” expelled from our U.S. Congress. The U.S. Constitution states that each house of Congress may “...punish its members for disorderly behavior, and with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member.” In 1797, the U.S. Senate expelled a member by a nearly unanimous vote, believing he was involved in a conspiracy against the United States. Later, in 1861, the Senate expelled a number of Southern members due to their offering aid to the Confederacy, a conspiracy against the government.

Now we have a number of senators in our current government who are supporting President Donald Trump in his misguided (illegal?) efforts to overturn an election that has been certified numerous times. There seems to be no end to what this man is trying to do to our (his?) country. Now it seems to me that these senators supporting this wrongful effort borders on sedition, and expulsion should be considered. If that is not possible, there must be some way to curb this behavior on the part of our United States senators.