Letter to the Editor, Jan. 7, 2021: Henrico athletes need winter sports options

Henrico athletes need

winter sport options

A recent sports story in the RTD, “Petersburg pivots, reinstates winter sports” elicits mixed emotions. I am thrilled for the athletes. I applaud the Petersburg leadership who both grasped the feasibility of winter sports and heard the voices of the city’s athletes and families. Unfortunately, my enthusiasm is tempered by the fact that I am a resident of Henrico County. My sons are (were) athletes at our local high school, but Henrico leadership rejected the winter sports programs endorsed by the Virginia High School League (VHSL).

While other counties asked, “How can we make this work?,” Henrico Superintendent Amy E. Cashwell and the county athletic directors said, “Not on our courts.” They recognize that student athletes are still competing, but they were unwilling to use creative problem solving to make athletics work in our schools. I watched a collective scramble in mid-December as Henrico families sought out private athletics for their quarantine-weary teens. The YMCA and NOVA of Virginia Aquatics organized high school swim leagues, while local gyms and youth organizations are hosting competitive basketball leagues. At a time when equal access for all is a priority, this pay-to-play format is unfair and unacceptable.