Letter to the Editor, Jan. 7, 2021: VMI Investigation needs a reboot

VMI investigation

needs a reboot

Virginia Military Institute's (VMI) investigation is unlikely to provide reliable insights into racial abuse claims because it will be very difficult to assess whether an atmosphere existed whereby witnesses, or others who might have been abused, felt comfortable with coming forward. The investigation should focus on conducting many interviews of cadets to assess the present situation. It is important to realize that the racial abuse issue is only the latest in a series of systemic VMI leadership failures, which include a refusal to admit Blacks and women until forced. Now there are disturbing revelations about the honor system, which appear to be badly out of step with the American system of justice. Given all of this, the Virginia legislature should mandate a two-year suspension of state funding, but it should not direct what VMI must do in the interim. VMI should develop its own plan, — with measures of effectiveness, and proof that it has achieved success — before state funding resumes.