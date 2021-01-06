Letter to the Editor, Jan. 7, 2021: VMI Investigation needs a reboot

VMI investigation
needs a reboot
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia Military Institute's (VMI) investigation is unlikely to provide reliable insights into racial abuse claims because it will be very difficult to assess whether an atmosphere existed whereby witnesses, or others who might have been abused, felt comfortable with coming forward. The investigation should focus on conducting many interviews of cadets to assess the present situation. It is important to realize that the racial abuse issue is only the latest in a series of systemic VMI leadership failures, which include a refusal to admit Blacks and women until forced. Now there are disturbing revelations about the honor system, which appear to be badly out of step with the American system of justice. Given all of this, the Virginia legislature should mandate a two-year suspension of state funding, but it should not direct what VMI must do in the interim. VMI should develop its own plan, — with measures of effectiveness, and proof that it has achieved success — before state funding resumes.
Adequately addressing racial abuse and the honor system should not be the only objectives. There is also the systemic leadership flaws. It would seem prudent to reconsider turning over its reins to retired generals. Why not younger, renowned — male or female — civilian educators who are likely more attuned to societal and cultural developments? Investigators also should also conduct a second round of interviews. Additionally, the legislature needs to take a fresh look at the VMI Board of Visitors to include more diversity, especially women, and less emphasis on prior VMI and military experience. U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warne, D-Va., and Tim Kaine, D-Va., also need to think about an equal suspension off federal funding. At the end of the day, VMI must suffer appropriate consequences for being a repeat offender.