Letter to the Editor, Jan. 8, 2021: Do words inflame to allow mob rule?

Do words inflame

to allow mob rule?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When I turned on the television Wednesday afternoon, I was surprised to see what appeared to be some building being overrun in some other country. Then I spotted our U.S. Capitol, my Capitol, your Capitol. And I was moved to tears.

That the words of one narcissist sycophant could so inflame people to disrupt the constitutional duties of duly elected officials is despicable. Has this country fallen so far that we allow mob rule? Doesn’t this kind of thing happen in other countries?

At some point in the future, historians will look back at the U.S. society and they might well ask whether Jan. 6, 2021, was the beginning of the end. Let’s hope that on Jan. 20 the mending can begin.

Charles Fiocco.