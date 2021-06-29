Letter to the Editor, July 1, 2021: Big investments needed in clean energy plans

Big investments needed

in clean energy plans

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As high-temperature records shattered in the Pacific Northwest, Canada and Pakistan earlier this week, and we faced our own fair share of heat and humidity in the Richmond area, I felt anxious — as I have for years about the future of my children and everyone else’s. Climate change is here and affecting our daily lives, and the U.S. government is finally poised to do something about it — hopefully.

The U.S. Congress currently is debating the American Jobs Plan, an infrastructure package which could include bold climate provisions if U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and others don’t allow them to get watered down or stripped out. We desperately need big investments in clean electricity, electric vehicles, broadband internet (an issue which has been championed by U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th) and provisions for environmental justice.

This legislation is our best chance to help prevent our beautiful planet from heating beyond 1.5°C, as deemed necessary by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Investing in resilient infrastructure now will be far less expensive than the long-term devastation that the climate crisis will continue to cause if we don’t meet this moment.