Letter to the Editor, July 1, 2021: DEQ head's record shows many failures

DEQ head's record

shows many failures

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As director of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), David Paylor's track record of not protecting the quality of Virginia’s environment keeps growing. Paylor has failed to enforce the Clean Water Act to protect Virginia’s waters from the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines and to protect an environmental justice community in Buckingham County from a dirty and dangerous compressor station. Now comes the reported failure to revoke a permit for the C4GT fracked gas merchant plant in Charles City County when if failed to comply with the rules.

Paylor's DEQ works for the polluters and not for Virginia communities. Apparently we can’t count on Paylor to abide by the law or to enforce the regulations that are supposed to protect our air, water and Earth. It is way past time for a change in leadership at this agency.