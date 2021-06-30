Letter to the Editor, July 1, 2021: Memories fade as life leaves old downtown

Memories fade as life

leaves old downtown

The downtown community cemetery is full of failures. Fifth and Broad streets, and the five-block circle within, began to die in the late 1970s. Illness became evident at the closing of Miller & Rhoads and Thalhimers, both large family-owned department stores. The Trailways bus station at North Ninth and East Broad streets, and the Greyhound bus station at Fifth and Broad streets, moved away. Mom and pop diners, Morton's Tea Room — all gone. In the day, downtown Richmond had a personality. Elvis Presley came. And also Neil Diamond, the Temptations, Four Tops and even Isaac Hayes rocked the Coliseum.