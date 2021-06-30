Letter to the Editor, July 1, 2021: Memories fade as life leaves old downtown

Memories fade as life
leaves old downtown
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The downtown community cemetery is full of failures. Fifth and Broad streets, and the five-block circle within, began to die in the late 1970s. Illness became evident at the closing of Miller & Rhoads and Thalhimers, both large family-owned department stores. The Trailways bus station at North Ninth and East Broad streets, and the Greyhound bus station at Fifth and Broad streets, moved away. Mom and pop diners, Morton's Tea Room — all gone. In the day, downtown Richmond had a personality. Elvis Presley came. And also Neil Diamond, the Temptations, Four Tops and even Isaac Hayes rocked the Coliseum.
There was a heartbeat of central attraction and entertainment with four movie theaters. Patrolman walking downtown beats were ambassadors for public service and crime prevention. The mounted police horses were another beloved delight.
I could write much on the continued debacle of later efforts to revitalize downtown Richmond. They are mere memories and economic embarrassments. Remember the Sixth Street Marketplace and the pedestrian crosswalk over Broad Street? All gone.
This past summer's rioting, theft, arson and property damage to businesses seemed like a memorial service to any potential of renewed growth.
Ride up Grace Street and cruise down Broad Street to observe how attractive it no longer appears. I remember downtown when the streets in every direction had life. I know downtown — it is and has forever changed. All who worked, shopped and found delight in eating lunch there — all gone.
The legacy and image of downtown pride that once was held by people on the streets — cars lined up for blocks on East Franklin Street during the Christmas season, a secretary treating her favorite police horse with an apple — sadly has eluded us.
It's time for the funeral.
Glenwood Burley.
Richmond.