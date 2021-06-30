Letter to the Editor, July 1, 2021: Support budget increases for International Affairs

Support budget increases

for international affairs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The legalization of marijuana in Virginia is one way to limit victimless crime and generate a more sustainable future for Richmond, but as The Times-Dispatch mentioned, this will have little to no impact on local business. Fortunately, one way to increase the size of Richmond’s economic markets actually is through increases in the foreign aid budget, which will create larger consumption markets for U.S. goods.

As Thomas Donohue, chief executive officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, states: “We have no choice but to stay engaged in the world. Ninety-five percent of the people we want to sell something to live somewhere else, and America’s access to and leadership in foreign markets is critical. We’re the largest exporter by a significant factor, and we need to capitalize on that.”