Letter to the Editor, July 10, 2021: Don't use federal funds to repair sewage systems

Don't use federal funds

to repair sewage systems

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read the July 9 article, "Richmond asking for $883 million for long-term fix to sewage overflows" with great incredulity for the selfishness evident in the cities of Richmond and Alexandria requesting a bailout. Both entities have neglected their wastewater systems for years, finding other uses for the limited public dollars they collect. Years of inattention to the problem by these localities should not require all of Virginia’s taxpayers to share their burden.

Let it be noted that stimulus or rescue plan monies are Virginia taxpayer monies as well, just coming as a lump-sum payment from the federal government's borrowing.

I suggest that if the General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam want to help these localities improve their wastewater systems, the commonwealth should authorize bond issuance for the projects in Richmond and Alexandria at the currently historic low rates available, but require repayment by those localities over 40 years — a time period consummate with the length of time of ignoring the problem.