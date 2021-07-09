Letter to the Editor, July 10, 2021: Offshore wind farm aids climate, economy

Offshore wind farm

aids climate, economy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a lifelong Virginia resident, but also as a scientifically minded young person, climate change long has been an issue that has resonated quite personally for me. I often worry not just about the prospects of a failure to confront the climate crisis over the long term, but additionally about the more immediate ramifications in the interim of a failure to take action. For this reason, I believe Richmond should embrace efforts to construct and complete the largest offshore wind farm in the country off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Not only will this project assist our pursuit to combat dependence on fossil fuels, but it also would move us toward lowering total carbon emissions. In addition, it could bring high-paying jobs and boost regional economic development. Some environmentalists long have argued that one of the strongest reasons for immediately addressing climate change is the opportunity for increased economic growth. Are we really not going to support a project that would make Virginia a national leader in offshore wind? That could provide clean energy to the homes of hundreds of thousands of Virginians? And it would provide good-paying jobs to a region that could use them?