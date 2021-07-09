Letter to the Editor, July 10, 2021: Pondering traffic flow amid accident backup

Pondering traffic flow

amid accident backup

Recently, when I was driving on Interstate 64, there was an accident about 5 miles ahead. Traffic came to a dead stop and then started and stopped, moving at less than 5 miles per hour for the entire hour it took to get past the accident. When I reached the site, the police had funneled all of the traffic to the right lane from two lanes thus causing an enormous 5-mile-plus jam. The paved shoulder on the opposite side of the road was clear.

I would like to suggest that the police funnel the far lane onto the shoulder and the lane next to the accident into the opposite lane. This would keep two lanes flowing, albeit at a much-reduced rate, but also allow for safety around the accident site by keeping the lane nearest to the accident closed. It seems like common sense to not inconvenience what has to have been more than 4,000 people in 2,000-plus cars who had to stop and go for more than an hour. This would be a greener solution as well since you would not have all of these cars idling along for an extra hour burning fuel.