Letter to the Editor, July 10, 2021: Quick to judge, slow to reflect on behavior

Quick to judge, slow

to reflect on behavior

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

“There but for the grace of God …” Sha’Carri Richardson is being banned from participating in the Olympics because the detection of cannabis has individuals either being dismissive, defensive or offensive. With many taking the offensive stance, at age 21, she should have known better. Unlike those individuals, I have not forgotten that at age 21, college-educated (UVA class of 1976) and legally an adult, I still was — in many ways — irresponsible, not thinking of long-term and future consequences.

I agree with Michael Paul Williams’ column, “War on Drugs.” The punishment should fit the crime. Or in Richardson’s case, a noncrime that gained her no competitive advantage. If anything, marijuana might have slowed Richardson, in which case, had she not used it, her performance at the Olympic trials simply might have been a blur of orange blazing across our screens.

Richardson has taken responsibility for her action and has apologized, which is more than many in the political arena are willing to do. Her actions are a roadblock to her as an individual; I pray she does not allow this setback to become a roadblock to future achievements.