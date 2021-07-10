Letter to the Editor, July 11, 2021: Feds should not pay to fix city's problem

Feds should not pay
to fix city's problem
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A few thoughts concerning the well-written article on wastewater problems by Michael Martz in the July 9 Richmond Times-Dispatch. In Richmond, $312 million over 50 years, or roughly $6 million per year, has been spent by those who are accountable for repairing the wastewater system. We, the utility ratepayers, now are facing a 187% increase in rates to correct this Environmental Protection Agency issue that has been brushed aside for years. Meanwhile, larger prizes such as the Stone Brewing Co. lured here by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Washington Football Team camp aided by former Mayor Dwight Jones and the current statue takedown by Mayor Levar Stoney all had no issues with funding. How is this possible?
But no need to worry the citizens of Richmond since our local Democratic legislators and governor have come together to save the day (or is it the Bay?) by asking someone else to fund a solution for our irresponsible wastewater management these past 50 years. Is anyone else feeling somewhat embarrassed by asking the federal government or COVID-19 relief fund managers to pay for our irresponsibility?
Maybe our next election will provide us with leaders who are bold, responsible and accountable. I’m tired of politicians who always are asking for or giving handouts.