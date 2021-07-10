Letter to the Editor, July 11, 2021: Feds should not pay to fix city's problem

Feds should not pay

to fix city's problem

A few thoughts concerning the well-written article on wastewater problems by Michael Martz in the July 9 Richmond Times-Dispatch. In Richmond, $312 million over 50 years, or roughly $6 million per year, has been spent by those who are accountable for repairing the wastewater system. We, the utility ratepayers, now are facing a 187% increase in rates to correct this Environmental Protection Agency issue that has been brushed aside for years. Meanwhile, larger prizes such as the Stone Brewing Co. lured here by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Washington Football Team camp aided by former Mayor Dwight Jones and the current statue takedown by Mayor Levar Stoney all had no issues with funding. How is this possible?