Letter to the Editor, July 11, 2021: National media survey spotlights differences

National media survey

spotlights differences

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This week, the results of a Reuters Institute survey of 92,000 news consumers in 46 countries found that only 29% of Americans trust their national media, the lowest ranking of all the countries included.

This survey also affirmed that America is caught up in a political battle no less crucial than Gettysburg in 1863. Two vastly different ideologies are competing for the soul of this country.

On the one hand, progressive Democrats are intent on transforming America into a country primarily reliant on the federal government to provide a minimum level of income and a more equitable distribution of wealth. To achieve these goals, Democrats have seized upon race as the facilitating variable. The essential progressive tenet is to establish a government that guarantees equal outcomes.

On the other hand, conservatives believe that America was founded upon and has thrived for 245 years because it has promoted individual freedoms. The 10th amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides that, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution ... are reserved to the States respectively.”