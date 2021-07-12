Letter to the Editor, July 13, 2021: Clean car standards will lower carbon levels

Clean car standards
will lower carbon levels
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In 2020, Virginia’s push to improve the environment was by passing a Clean Economy Act. However, in 2025, the focus strictly will be on vehicles. Virginia plans to update the advanced clean car standards in hopes of eliminating carbon emissions from the state. Considering that about 48% of Virginia’s carbon emissions come from transportation, it is important for this act to be passed and enforced.
Considering our carbon footprint will impact our future generations and the environment, it is important to eliminate it as much as possible. Some of these impacts include things relating to climate change, or even just the dangerous gases — specifically carbon dioxide — in the air. These gases are so dangerous that if they’re eliminated, it could cause a potential prevention of 3 million premature deaths yearly by 2100.
Despite all the good, there still are some concerns of how this will work with one of the main speculations being the number of charging stations around the U.S. — specifically near Virginia. As of now, Virginia only has 2,000 charging stations, meaning there’s one station every 21.4 square miles. However, this should not be an issue considering the average electric car can run 250 miles per charge, according to research by the University of California, Davis.
According to The Washington Post, only 3% of total cars sold in 2020 were electric. However, these sales should and will go up by 2025. The Post also stated that companies already have begun to prepare for this increase in sales, and companies such as Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co. both have spent $10-plus billion on this evolution of cars. This evolution in the car industry will improve our environment and overall health, making this act valuable to pass.
Laurenne Gallagher.
Chesterfield.