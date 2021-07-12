Letter to the Editor, July 13, 2021: Clean car standards will lower carbon levels

Clean car standards

will lower carbon levels

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In 2020, Virginia’s push to improve the environment was by passing a Clean Economy Act. However, in 2025, the focus strictly will be on vehicles. Virginia plans to update the advanced clean car standards in hopes of eliminating carbon emissions from the state. Considering that about 48% of Virginia’s carbon emissions come from transportation, it is important for this act to be passed and enforced.

Considering our carbon footprint will impact our future generations and the environment, it is important to eliminate it as much as possible. Some of these impacts include things relating to climate change, or even just the dangerous gases — specifically carbon dioxide — in the air. These gases are so dangerous that if they’re eliminated, it could cause a potential prevention of 3 million premature deaths yearly by 2100.