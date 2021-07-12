Letter to the Editor, July 13, 2021: National debt belongs to no political party

National debt belongs

to no political party

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Isn't it interesting that when it is Republicans racking up unprecedented debt, we don't hear conservatives complaining about the "ravenous federal government. Yet in his July 11 Letter to the Editor, Tony Davis just had to play that partisan card. He would do well to research just who the "ravenous" are and who the "ravenous" aren't.

Since World War II, every Republican administration has increased annual deficits while in office, and every Democratic president has decreased annual deficits while in office.

Couple that with the reality that the United States doesn't even rank in the Top 25 countries in terms of socialism, according to the 2021 World Population Review. I would suggest that the so-called conservatives are big spenders with "ravenous" appetites for federal spending and rather than man up, they project their own fiscal irresponsibility on liberals and Democrats.

Bob Harrison.