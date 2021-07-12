Letter to the Editor, July 13, 2021: Party affiliation aside, free speech guaranteed

Party affiliation aside,

free speech guaranteed

When discussing problems with politics, there always is a risk of being discounted as a partisan. Regardless of our allegiance, what we accuse the other party of doing our own party also might do in the future.

A recent article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch told the story of the Virginia Republican Party's criticism of an apparent university ethics violation when a professor displayed bitter partisanship in tweets about a past U.S. president. The same president — with the White House as his backdrop, leading his followers to believe they were getting instructions that provoked a riot — had his speech ruled as protected by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Why, then, is the professor's protected speech a concern of Virginia’s Republican Party? It can’t legally silence him. The past president already proved that. Only bullies use force, intimidation and threats because they don’t like what someone is saying.

Just as I was giving up the whole thing as simply too confusing, one of those cartoon light bulbs lit up over my head. I had to reread the article and yes, nowhere does anyone suggest that the professor’s comments were not accurate.