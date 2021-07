Term limits needed

for U.S. Congress

Regarding the July 9 Correspondent of the Day letter in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, I’m generally not in favor of the concept of term limits for U.S. Supreme Court justices. However, if it is tied to term limits for the U.S. House of Representatives (no more than three terms) and with the U.S. Senate (no more than two terms), I’d definitely be open to the idea. That’s where term limits are most needed.