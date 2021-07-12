Letter to the Editor, July 13, 2021: Think about it, then do something about it

Think about it, then

do something about it

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There are a lot of people across this country, mostly younger people, who for some reason have not had the COVID-19 vaccination.

If you don't want to get it for your own sake, then do it for the people you are around. We are going to have a problem until most people get the vaccine.

Also, there is a serious blood shortage in this country. Surgeries are being delayed because of it. I realize that some people can't give for medical or other reasons, but if you can — you should. Remember this, you could be the one who needs that blood. Accidents happen all the time.

Think about it — do something about it. In either case, that little needle isn't going to hurt you.

The blood shortage situation needs lots more coverage in the newspaper, on television and on social media.

Do it and feel good about yourself.

Ralph Walker.