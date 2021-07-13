Letter to the Editor, July 14, 2021: Absence of democratic process in Charlottesville

Absence of democratic

process in Charlottesville

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., famously referred to the 2011 takeover of the Wisconsin state capital building as "democracy in action." But, that was not democracy. It was the forceful takeover of a state's seat of government by a discontented mob.

The removal of Charlottesville's memorials and statues was not democracy in action, either. It was never put on a citywide ballot as a democratic referendum, and was instead forced on the city by council members under sometimes extreme pressure from a mob of rank, grassroots activists seeking to coerce, control, divide and destroy. And, because their actions were destructive (rather than constructive) in nature, the removal of four monuments likely will do nothing to solve systemic problems in the Democratic-run city, such as rising income and educational inequality, white elitist gentrification or increasing neighborhood violence.