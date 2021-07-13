Letter to the Editor, July 14, 2021: Friends send help when disaster strikes

Friends send help

when disaster strikes

The photograph in the jULY 9 Times-Dispatch of a member of the Israeli search-and-rescue team saluting in front of the rubble of Champlain Towers South in Florida during a prayer ceremony was both powerful and moving. Israel sent a team of 10 members to help in this mission. For all of the people who bash and demonize Israel on a daily basis, this is what true friendship looks like. I do not see other nations or people running to help us. One glaring omission is any Arab nation or terrorist group like Hamas offering help. This is just one example of Israel always being there to help the United States any way they can.