 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, July 14, 2021: Friends send help when disaster strikes
0 Comments

Letter to the Editor, July 14, 2021: Friends send help when disaster strikes

  • 0

Friends send help

when disaster strikes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The photograph in the jULY 9 Times-Dispatch of a member of the Israeli search-and-rescue team saluting in front of the rubble of Champlain Towers South in Florida during a prayer ceremony was both powerful and moving. Israel sent a team of 10 members to help in this mission. For all of the people who bash and demonize Israel on a daily basis, this is what true friendship looks like. I do not see other nations or people running to help us. One glaring omission is any Arab nation or terrorist group like Hamas offering help. This is just one example of Israel always being there to help the United States any way they can.

Martin Plotkin.

Richmond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News