Letter to the Editor, July 14, 2021: Jane Addams quote proves timely today
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As more historical statues have been removed and the feeding frenzy to remove anything that a certain segment of our population finds offensive continues, I am reminded of a quote by Jane Addams: “You can use history to demonstrate anything when you take certain of its facts and emphasize them to the exclusion of the rest.”  Addams, who lived from 1860 to 1935, was a peace activist, admired social worker, reformer and a leader in women’s suffrage.

James Lance.

Henrico.

