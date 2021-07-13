Letter to the Editor, July 14, 2021: Mental health needs should be addressed

Mental health needs should be addressed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If the headlines had read “COVID-19 patients no longer accepted at 5 out of 8 Virginia hospitals,” Gov. Ralph Northam would call a public health emergency. But once again, it’s people with mental illness who are left out in the cold. Alison G. Land, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, sent out a recent notice that five of the eight state psychiatric hospitals will be closing temporarily to new admissions, citing staff shortages. This means no patients will be admitted until appropriate staff-to-patient ratios are achieved.

Not surprised, I wondered why this had not happened sooner. I have been a psychiatric nurse for 22 years, and for many years, I have watched the mental health system in Virginia flounder, despite the passage of some promising legislation. The truth is that people with mental illness always have been one of the state’s and nation’s last fiscal priorities.