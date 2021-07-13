Letter to the Editor, July 14, 2021: Mental health needs should be addressed

Mental health needs should be addressed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If the headlines had read “COVID-19 patients no longer accepted at 5 out of 8 Virginia hospitals,” Gov. Ralph Northam would call a public health emergency. But once again, it’s people with mental illness who are left out in the cold. Alison G. Land, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, sent out a recent notice that five of the eight state psychiatric hospitals will be closing temporarily to new admissions, citing staff shortages. This means no patients will be admitted until appropriate staff-to-patient ratios are achieved.
Not surprised, I wondered why this had not happened sooner. I have been a psychiatric nurse for 22 years, and for many years, I have watched the mental health system in Virginia flounder, despite the passage of some promising legislation. The truth is that people with mental illness always have been one of the state’s and nation’s last fiscal priorities.
In the short term, Northam should use monies from the federal American Rescue Plan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to temporarily fund the hospitals. In the future, however, this money must be sustained until appropriate outpatient treatment programs, such as assisted outpatient treatment and mandatory outpatient treatment, become widespread. When that occurs, there will be less reliance on hospitals for treatment. Every psych nurse in Virginia knows that compensation at state hospitals is not competitive. We also know the risk of violence is greater because they are the hospitals of last resort. The closures were completely predictable. Now is the time to properly invest in our citizens with the greatest need and the least heard voices.