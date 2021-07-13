Letter to the Editor, July 14, 2021: Solar and wind energy will benefit Virginia

Solar and wind energy

will benefit Virginia

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In Ron Butler’s recent op-ed, “New report shows efficiency benefits to Virginia small businesses,” he showcased that renewable energy resources could be used as a cost-saving measure, particularly following the COVID-19 economic downturn. Luckily, many Virginia companies and organizations are one step ahead, as the commonwealth continues to move closer to reaching our clean energy goals by 2045.

For example, Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project is underway, and it is already exceeding expectations for energy production. Once the second, commercial phase of the project is complete, more than 600,000 Virginia homes will be fully powered by wind turbines 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

The solar industry also is making significant progress in energy efficiency. Virginians across the state are installing solar panels and saving money every month, especially as a result of increasing rebates and incentives. On top of that, utility-scale solar farms have been on the rise, making solar energy even more accessible.