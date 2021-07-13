Letter to the Editor, July 14, 2021: Term limits? First start with U.S. Senate

Term limits? First

start with U.S. Senate

In Thomas J. Meeks' July 9 Correspondent of the Day letter proposing term limits for the U.S. Supreme Court Justices, he overlooks a salient fact. Justice William O. Douglas, the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court, served for 36 years. That’s as long as President Joe Biden was in the U.S. Senate. Since the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1913, allowing for the direct election of senators, 23 of the 25 longest-serving senators have been in office. Even the 25th longest-tenured senator served. served for more than 35 years, longer than members of today’s Supreme Court will be around.