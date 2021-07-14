Letter to the Editor, July 15, 2021: Changes are needed, but based on evidence

Changes are needed,

but based on evidence

A fact missing from defund and other anti-police arguments is that policing sometimes is necessarily violent. Police officers must physically detain those who violate the law; many of them don’t want to be detained. Some resist arrest; nevertheless, it is the officer’s duty to physically detain that person. It’s in the job description. That’s why police departments recruit and train candidates who are physically imposing to discourage resistance, and who are both physically and mentally prepared to be successful in the event of a violent encounter.

Police officers never can know if individuals whom they stop will be cooperative or resist arrest or whether they are armed, and if so, with what weapon? In cases of violent resistance, the police officer is forced to confront and overcome the person or persons resisting, but how? There are rules but, inevitably, the officer’s response is determined by those who are detained, the use of overwhelming strength or a weapon. The detainee’s actions reset the rules for each encounter — nice and easy or difficult and violent. Any encounter can be razor-edge and adrenaline-draining. Police always must be alert and prepared for anything; that’s an existential imperative, and it’s in the job description.