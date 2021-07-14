Letter to the Editor, July 15, 2021: Code of conduct needed in police confrontations

Code of conduct needed

in police confrontations

It is apparent that many times, the police have been blamed for actions that have resulted in violent confrontations leading to severe injuries and sometimes deaths of the police, citizens involved or even bystanders. When confronted by the police, respect should always be the first order of business. If driving, stop and do as the police request. If asked to get out of the car, it is not right to do otherwise. Danger occurs when the unexpected happens: failure to open the door to the police, failure to get out of the car when stopped and asked to do so, and aggressive comments and posture. Many confrontations the police face daily result from aggressive behavior on the part of the citizen: actual resistance, arguing and becoming verbally aggressive or trying to escape by re-entering a stopped vehicle.