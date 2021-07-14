Letter to the Editor, July 15, 2021: National popular vote bill returns power to people

National popular vote bill

returns power to people

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Politics in America today have become so partisan that no real work gets done. The days where both parties worked across the aisle and made compromises to achieve what is best for the country virtually are gone.

This especially is true when it comes to presidential elections. Because of how we elect the country's president, candidates only focus on a few hot-button issues that motivate voters in certain swing states and not on the bigger issues that affect the nation. These swing states get all of the attention and are key in forming each candidate’s policy proposals.

Wouldn’t the country be better off if instead of a few states deciding the fate of the country, the candidates took all Americans into account? Think about it. When was the last time a presidential candidate made a concerted effort to win Virginian votes? We as a state are ignored. This is not how democracy should work.