Letter to the Editor, July 15, 2021: National popular vote bill returns power to people

National popular vote bill
returns power to people
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Politics in America today have become so partisan that no real work gets done. The days where both parties worked across the aisle and made compromises to achieve what is best for the country virtually are gone.
This especially is true when it comes to presidential elections. Because of how we elect the country's president, candidates only focus on a few hot-button issues that motivate voters in certain swing states and not on the bigger issues that affect the nation. These swing states get all of the attention and are key in forming each candidate’s policy proposals.
Wouldn’t the country be better off if instead of a few states deciding the fate of the country, the candidates took all Americans into account? Think about it. When was the last time a presidential candidate made a concerted effort to win Virginian votes? We as a state are ignored. This is not how democracy should work.
By endorsing The National Popular Vote bill, candidates for the president in both parties would have to fight to win the votes of all Americans. They would focus on what the majority of Americans want, and not just those who live in swing states. [The National Popular Vote bill, which would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., has been enacted into law by 15 states and the district, gaining 195 electoral votes. It needs an additional 75 electoral votes to go into effect.]