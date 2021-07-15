Letter to the Editor, July 16, 2021: Court-packing danger remains a possibility

Court-packing danger
remains a possibility
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am sympathetic toward Mark Norton and Brian Glass for their responses on July 12 and 13 to my July 9 RTD Letter to the Editor, which urged a constitutional amendment for 18-year term limits of U.S. Supreme Court justices. Their letters instead urged, respectively, more drastic term limits for congressional representatives first and then, possibly, for Supreme Court justices.
Still, a clear and present danger of court packing remains. A bill introduced in April 2021 by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee would increase Supreme Court membership from nine to 13 justices.
When my letter was published, I emailed it to Michael W. McConnell, a professor at Stanford Law School, guessing that he might do a better job on the same subject at the national level. He wrote back enclosing his June 30 testimony to President Joe Biden’s Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court. As it happens, the outline of the proposal for a constitutional amendment in my letter agrees with McConnell’s proposal. Some highlights of his testimony below might be of interest.
- “Any attempt to increase the size of the court would be widely, and correctly, regarded as a partisan interference with the independence of the Court ... It is no exaggeration to say that this would destroy one of the central features of our constitutional system, the independent judiciary.”
- “This [that is, McConnell’s] proposal, if adopted, would have several salutary effects. It would make the power of the president to name Supreme Court justices regular, fair and consistent, and thus likely would lower the political stakes of each nomination. The political balance of the court would reflect the opinions of the people over time as expressed in their choice of presidents and senators, rather than the happenstance of health or accident or the strategic timing of the justices.”
Thomas J. Meeks.
Richmond.