Letter to the Editor, July 16, 2021: Court-packing danger remains a possibility

Court-packing danger

remains a possibility

I am sympathetic toward Mark Norton and Brian Glass for their responses on July 12 and 13 to my July 9 RTD Letter to the Editor, which urged a constitutional amendment for 18-year term limits of U.S. Supreme Court justices. Their letters instead urged, respectively, more drastic term limits for congressional representatives first and then, possibly, for Supreme Court justices.

When my letter was published, I emailed it to Michael W. McConnell, a professor at Stanford Law School, guessing that he might do a better job on the same subject at the national level. He wrote back enclosing his June 30 testimony to President Joe Biden’s Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court. As it happens, the outline of the proposal for a constitutional amendment in my letter agrees with McConnell’s proposal. Some highlights of his testimony below might be of interest.