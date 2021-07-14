Letter to the Editor, July 16, 2021: 'Gun Sense' group urges ARP funds for prevention

'Gun Sense' group urges

ARP funds for prevention

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) provided funding to states that may be used in response to the public health emergency and negative economic impacts incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The General Assembly is meeting in August to discuss how to allocate those funds.

The new Virginia Community Violence Coalition, comprised of over 20 gun violence prevention, community and health care advocates — including Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Everytown for Gun Safety — urges lawmakers to dedicate $37 million of ARP funding to support community-based violence intervention and prevention programs. This is a fraction of the $340 million in direct costs that gun violence imposes on Virginia each year in public expenses.

Virginia cities (including Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond) suffered double-digit increases in killings in 2020. But they aren’t the only areas that saw this increase. Smaller cities like Charlottesville saw a similar rise in shots-fired calls, and Albemarle County saw the highest homicide rate since 2017.