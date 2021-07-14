Letter to the Editor, July 16, 2021: 'Gun Sense' group urges ARP funds for prevention

'Gun Sense' group urges
ARP funds for prevention
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The American Rescue Plan (ARP) provided funding to states that may be used in response to the public health emergency and negative economic impacts incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The General Assembly is meeting in August to discuss how to allocate those funds.
The new Virginia Community Violence Coalition, comprised of over 20 gun violence prevention, community and health care advocates — including Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Everytown for Gun Safety — urges lawmakers to dedicate $37 million of ARP funding to support community-based violence intervention and prevention programs. This is a fraction of the $340 million in direct costs that gun violence imposes on Virginia each year in public expenses.
Virginia cities (including Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond) suffered double-digit increases in killings in 2020. But they aren’t the only areas that saw this increase. Smaller cities like Charlottesville saw a similar rise in shots-fired calls, and Albemarle County saw the highest homicide rate since 2017.
Violence intervention programs identify those who are at high risk and work to reduce violence through targeted interventions. The Biden administration already has prioritized violence intervention funding as a top national priority.
Gun violence occurs more frequently within social networks tied together by the places people live, schools they attend and places of worship. It is further concentrated into a very small percentage of people. This violence frequently occurs spontaneously, following disputes or perceived disrespect, between people who are known to one other. When a gun is present, these encounters are deadly.
A recent survey found that two-thirds of Americans, including two-thirds of households with gun owners and two-thirds of National Rifle Association members, favor federal funding to state and local governments for community-focused efforts.
There are proven community violence intervention strategies for reducing gun violence through tools other than incarceration. Virginians should urge their lawmakers to fund and support these programs.
Katie Fox, local leader.
Moms Demand Action
for Gun Sense in America.
Crozet.