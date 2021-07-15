Letter to the Editor, July 16, 2021: Will Beatles' lyrics echo life or just 'The End'?

Will Beatles' lyrics echo
life or just 'The End'?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Throughout decades of innumerable rabble-rousers who instigated movements only having been canceled for voicing their individualism, and with the day and age of the popular Mega Madness WrestleMania methodology, are the lyrics: "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make" still as meaningful as they were in 1969?
Or, because of the imprudent retaliations toward everything said and/or done nowadays, will they only mirror the song title from which the lyrics come — The Beatles' “The End”?
Rick Knight.
Henrico.