Letter to the Editor, July 16, 2021: Wooden to VMI: 'Get on with it and quit squabbling'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My paternal uncle, Richard R. Dickson, nicknamed “Wooden Indian” or simply “Wooden,” was the fullback on Virginia Military Institute's storied Flying Squadron football team in the 1920s. I absolutely can say that he loved no other institution as he loved VMI. He would counsel present-day cadets to “get on with it and quit squabbling.” He would travel to VMI from his Monroe County, W.Va., home on the slightest pretext. He was inducted into VMI’s Hall of Fame in the 1960s which he considered his greatest honor.

Edgar F. Dickson.

Richmond.

