Letter to the Editor, July 17, 2021: Green Deal might boost Virginia's business role

Green Deal might boost

Virginia's business role

Virginia was just recognized as the best place in the country to do business, allowing a whopping $2.6 billion dollar revenue surplus. Unfortunately for United States businesses, new legislation in the European Union is being discussed that would place taxes on foreign firms that lack a structured plan to reduce carbon emissions. This would therefore increase the production prices of our businesses, as we currently have no carbon tax implemented. The major industries affected would be steel, aluminum, concrete and fertilizers, four products that largely contribute to production prices for businesses nationwide. Fortunately for Virginia, we currently have the surpluses in our economy to impose our own carbon tax, which would allow our tax money to go back to our own government and people, rather than benefit European governments. There never has been a more practical time to start reducing our carbon footprint — and that time is now.