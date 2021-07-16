Letter to the Editor, July 17, 2021: Gypsy moth not a bug, but could use new name

Gypsy moth not a bug,

but could use new name

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As an unpaid and unofficial spokesperson for Lymantria dispar (aka gypsy moth or L. dispar), I would like to comment on the July 11 article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch entitled "Bug experts seeking inoffensive new name for pesky gypsy moth."

First of all, bug experts would have nothing to say about L. dispar, since it is not a bug (different order entirely). The unrelentingly derogatory adjectives heaped upon L. dispar (harmful, invasive, pesky, destructive) are rather narrow-minded and provincial, coming as they do from a single, recently evolved species (less than 2 million years ago). L. dispar has been here for 200 million years, and would have disappeared long ago if it were so destructive.

There is agreement, however, about the desirability of eliminating the current common name, since any reference to any aspect or portion of the human race is considered by some of the parties involved as being in poor taste.

