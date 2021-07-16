Letter to the Editor, July 17, 2021: Trillion-dollar bill must have 2-party support

Trillion-dollar bill must
have 2-party support
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
People are getting their news from many different sources these days, with some having various political slants. These past few weeks, regardless of your news source, you certainly have heard of the 13-year-high inflation rate. Economists are expecting much higher inflation moving forward from all of the spending and money printing.
Everyone should be concerned about a bill currently being formulated to spend another $3.5 trillion with only one-party support. A bill of this magnitude should, at a minimum, be a bipartisan effort.
Brian Davis.
Richmond.