 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, July 17, 2021: Trillion-dollar bill must have 2-party support
0 Comments

Letter to the Editor, July 17, 2021: Trillion-dollar bill must have 2-party support

  • 0

Trillion-dollar bill must

have 2-party support

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

People are getting their news from many different sources these days, with some having various political slants. These past few weeks, regardless of your news source, you certainly have heard of the 13-year-high inflation rate. Economists are expecting much higher inflation moving forward from all of the spending and money printing.

Everyone should be concerned about a bill currently being formulated to spend another $3.5 trillion with only one-party support. A bill of this magnitude should, at a minimum, be a bipartisan effort.

Brian Davis.

Richmond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News