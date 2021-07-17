Letter to the Editor, July 18, 2021: Create special day for all first responders

Create day to honor

all first responders

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The past 18 months have been difficult ones with the pandemic; medical treatment issues relating to the pandemic; shootings (police-related and nonpolice- related); political polarization; increases in violence; criminal justice reform; and socioeconomic issues. While most of the country was shut down, there were certain employees and sectors that had to continue working to keep the very basic functions of this country moving forward: police officers and firefighters; EMTs and paramedics; doctors, nurses and medical facilities; the trucking industry; grocery store employees; utility workers; and others.

All remained on the job to keep us alive and able to sustain ourselves as most of us isolated at home. At the beginning of the pandemic, information was scarce and often conflicting. Recommendations changed often — yet certain people continued to respond to sick individuals, perform CPR, administer drugs and transport them to hospitals, remaining in very close proximity to the patient. That care and closeness continued at the hospital.