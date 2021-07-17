Letter to the Editor, July 18, 2021: CRT: College course forced on public schools

CRT: College course

forced on public schools

It amazes me that right-wing Republicans have found an advanced college course in critical race theory (CRT) and tried to convince parents that it would be taught in our public schools. What we want added to our social studies classes is an honest rendering of our country's history to include the Civil War, slavery and information about the struggles of Black people to become full citizens in America. Is that too much to ask for? Where are the liberals to speak up and expose the ridiculousness of applying CRT, a challenging course for college students, to our public schools?