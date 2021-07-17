Letter to the Editor, July 18, 2021: Traffic stop for violations, court is to litigate ticket

Traffic stop for violations,
court is to litigate ticket
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The July 15 Letters to the Editor from Herbert D. Vogel and Norton M. Rubenstein in The Times-Dispatch made valid points that need to be taught in all driver education programs.
The side of the road is not a courtroom.
The role of police officers is to enforce the laws — the court is the place to litigate any ticket.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in numerous cases that the police have a legal right to order you out of your vehicle during a traffic stop.
It seems that the violent incidents are always with people who have outstanding warrants, no driver's license, improper registration or have committed a traffic offense.
If you obey the laws and follow the rules of a civilized society, there should not be a need to have any interactions with police.
Carroll Carter.
Glen Allen.