Letter to the Editor, July 19, 2021: Principled opposition set by party affiliation?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We’ve been told since Jan. 20 that the filibuster and other minority machinations in the U.S. Congress are antiquated notions and a threat to democracy. Now as Texas Democrats flee the state (maskless, and on chartered jets) in order to deny Republicans a quorum, the media and Washington, D.C., erupt in a frenzy of huzzahs and accolades — and they get a heroes' welcome from the vice president.

It would appear that the left's principled opposition to minority rights depends on which party currently is in the majority.

Tom Eaton.

Chesterfield.

