Letter to the Editor, July 19, 2021: Principled opposition set by party affiliation?

Principled opposition

set by party affiliation?

We’ve been told since Jan. 20 that the filibuster and other minority machinations in the U.S. Congress are antiquated notions and a threat to democracy. Now as Texas Democrats flee the state (maskless, and on chartered jets) in order to deny Republicans a quorum, the media and Washington, D.C., erupt in a frenzy of huzzahs and accolades — and they get a heroes' welcome from the vice president.