Letter to the Editor, July 19, 2021: Remembering Marie Elbling: 'A fine lady'

Remembering Marie

Elbling: 'A fine lady'

The Richmond community has lost an icon as a result of the death of Marie Elbling, who, along with her husband, Paul, owned and managed La Petite France for many years. It was one of the finest French restaurants in the Mid-Atlantic region and possibly the country. What made this establishment so special was the hospitality and friendship with which the Elblings greeted every customer. Paul ran the kitchen and the food consistently was superb.