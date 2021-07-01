Letter to the Editor, July 2, 2021: Henry's 'liberty of death' speech spotlights July 4

‘Liberty or Death’ speech spotlights July Fourth

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This year will be America’s 245th Independence Day, the day Americans celebrate our Declaration of Independence from Great Britain. Congress made July Fourth a holiday in 1870.

The Fourth of July has been a paid federal holiday in the U.S. since 1938, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century, with festivities ranging from fireworks and parades to family gatherings and barbecues.

As Richmonders weigh their entertainment options for the holiday, they might want to consider attending a historical re-enactment at Historic St. John’s Church, site of Patrick Henry’s famous “Give me liberty or give me death!” speech.

Started in 1975 in celebration of America’s Bicentennial, St. John’s Church Foundation’s Liberty or Death re-enactments feature professional actors in 1770s attire portraying delegates including Henry and George Washington. The delegates engage in the debates of the Second Virginia Convention, which lead up to Henry’s immortal speech.